Mayor walks out; attorney said meeting OK
Attorney said meeting OK
Wednesday, December 28, 2016
GARFIELD -- Mayor Gary Blackburn walked out of City Hall on Dec. 22, refusing to attend the special City Council meeting that evening or provide the financial documents requested by council members.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.