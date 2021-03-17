Events

Wilson Springs Nature Preserve

Join Shiloh Museum staff and volunteers for a pre-recorded exploration of Fayetteville's Wilson Springs Preserve at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 17, on the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History's Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Located in west Fayetteville at the headwaters of Clabber Creek, Wilson Springs Preserve is owned by the Northwest Arkansas Land Trust. The 121-acre preserve is the largest wetland remnant in Fayetteville and one of the last tallgrass prairies in the region.

To view the program, visit the museum's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ShilohMuseum/ or YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/ShilohMuseumofOzarkHistory

The program is part of the museum's Shiloh Saturday Series for families. For information, call the Shiloh Museum at 479-750-8165 or email [email protected]

Buffalo River Cemeteries

Abby Burnett, author of "Gone to the Grave: Burial Customs of the Arkansas Ozarks, 1850-1950," will present "Cemeteries near the Buffalo River," in a Zoom program hosted by the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History at noon Wednesday, April 21.

Space for the program is limited; registration is required. To register or for information, visit the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History's events page at http://www.shilohmuseum.org/ or call 750-8165.