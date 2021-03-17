Pulaski Academy homes in on free-throw line

MORRILTON -- Pulaski Academy Coach Rick Treadway didn't have to say much to get his team ready for Friday's game against Pea Ridge, but he did have offer specific instructions for his Lady Bruins beforehand.

"I told them the key would be getting to the free-throw line," he said after Pulaski Academy advanced to the semifinals of the Class 4A girls state tournament with a 43-41 victory. "Ever since regionals, we've been preaching that (Devil Dog Arena) is a big gym that'll be hard to shoot in. We still took our fair share of shots, but we had to get to the foul line.

"And lo and behold, that's what ended up winning the game for us."

Pulaski Academy (23-4) hit 15 of 22 (68.1%) free throws overall, with Riley Smith hitting a pair with 30.7 seconds left in regulation that turned out to be the game-winners.

However, there was a stretch in the second half where free-throw shooting hindered the Lady Bruins.

After holding a 31-20 lead with 3:09 to go in the third quarter, Pulaski Academy missed six of seven free throws over the next seven minutes. The Lady Bruins regrouped to knock down seven of eight during the game's final 3:11, but those previous misfires left an opening for Pea Ridge (23-6).

The Lady Blackhawks tied the game at 41-41 with 40 seconds remaining on a long 3-pointer from senior guard Aidan Dayberry -- her third of the quarter.

Pulaski Academy retook the lead thanks to Smith, who had hit two free throws 35 seconds earlier to extend the Lady Bruins' lead to 41-38. The junior guard calmly more two more to break the tie.

Pea Ridge had a chance to either win or tie it in the final seconds, but senior guard Blakelee Winn missed a 21-footer as time expired.

"We always talk about weathering the storm, and we knew at some point we'd have to," Treadway said. "(Pea Ridge) made their run there in the third quarter, early fourth. But that's the sign of a good team when you don't panic. We didn't panic and did what we had to do to win."

Dayberry finished with 18 points and Winn had 14 points for Pea Ridge, and hit six of seven free throws in the game. The duo combined to score all but three of the Lady Blackhawks' 23 second half-points.

Pea Ridge Coach Heath Neal expressed pride in his team, particularly the seniors, despite the loss.

"What a representation of what a Lady Blackhawk looks like," said Neal, whose team trailed 24-18 at halftime. "The five seniors we have set the foundation for the program, and then you look up in the stands and see seventh-graders who have come all the way down to Morrilton just to watch us play. That group led us all the way back and gave us a chance at the end.

"I couldn't be any prouder of the way they battled."