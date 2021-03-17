No one filed for open School Board seat

There will not be a candidate on the ballot for the Pea Ridge School Board for the May 18 election.

Jenny Wood's seat is up for election. Wood did not file for re-election. No one filed for the seat.

Wood said she did not file in order to give someone else an opportunity to serve as her children have all graduated from school. She said serving on the School Board has been a great opportunity and one she believes is important to the community.

The one-week filing period for the May 18 elections ended at noon Monday, March 1, with 25 people declaring their candidacy for 25 school board seats up for election in Benton and Washington counties. Four of those seats drew no candidates.

If Wood wishes to retain the seat, she will be re-appointed by the board, according to superintendent Keith Martin.

Wood was first elected in the fall of 2006 in a race against incumbent Mike Villines. She has been re-elected twice since then for the five-year term.

Board members will have to appoint someone to those vacant seats once the election is over; the appointees may serve until at least next year, when they will have to stand for election to retain their seats.

All but one of northwest Arkansas' 15 school districts decided to hold their board elections in May this year. Bentonville is the only district in the region holding its election in November. The filing period for that election is in August.

Arkansas law gives school districts the choice of holding their regular annual school board elections in the spring or early November.

All candidates who win their elections receive five-year terms, unless they are running to fill an unexpired term. Such situations exist when board members resign before their terms run out.

All school board positions are unpaid.