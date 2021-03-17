Sign in
New fitness center opens

by Annette Beard | March 17, 2021 at 9:28 a.m.
Betsy Schumacher and her husband, Alan Schumacher, were joined by Mayor Jackie Crabtree, left, City Council member Ginger Larsen, right, and several customers for the ribbon cutting of Betsy Schumacher Fitness, LLC, on Slack Street Monday morning.

Customers were waiting to begin working out as city officials gathered for the ribbon cutting of Betsy Schumacher Fitness LLC Monday morning.

Schumacher said she has been open for a "soft opening" for a couple of weeks.

Schumacher, a native of Wisconsin, grew up in Oklahoma but now calls Pea Ridge home. She said she has been a nationally certified coach since 2007 and is a certified personal trainer, certified group fitness class instructor and certified fitness coach.

Services include platinum tanning suites, weight studio, group fitness classes, online bootycamp, functional fitness, dance fitness, barre, kickboxing and kid-friendly classes. Schumacher said she offers unlimited weight studio, boutique classes and monthly tanning memberships.

Betsy Schumacher Fitness LLC

1012 Slack St.

Pea Ridge

Phone: 479-644-1924

Email: [email protected]

betsyfitness.com

Hours:

10 a.m. - 7 p.m. Monday-Friday

9 a.m. - noon Saturday

Closed Sunday

