New fitness center opens

Customers were waiting to begin working out as city officials gathered for the ribbon cutting of Betsy Schumacher Fitness LLC Monday morning.

Schumacher said she has been open for a "soft opening" for a couple of weeks.

Schumacher, a native of Wisconsin, grew up in Oklahoma but now calls Pea Ridge home. She said she has been a nationally certified coach since 2007 and is a certified personal trainer, certified group fitness class instructor and certified fitness coach.

Services include platinum tanning suites, weight studio, group fitness classes, online bootycamp, functional fitness, dance fitness, barre, kickboxing and kid-friendly classes. Schumacher said she offers unlimited weight studio, boutique classes and monthly tanning memberships.