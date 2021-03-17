Sign in
Recipes

by Annette Beard | March 17, 2021 at 9:09 a.m.

Fish Fillet

Recipe from the kitchen of Florence Poe

The Poe Collection A Culinary Heritage

1 large fish fillet

Onion powder

Paprika

Salt and pepper

1 carrot, chopped

1 celery stalk, chopped

2 slices onion, chopped

½ bell pepper, chopped

Italian herbs

Sprinkle the fillet with the onion powder, paprika, salt and pepper. Broil until tender. Place the next four ingredients in a greased pan and top with the fillet. Add enough water to cover the vegetables, but not the fish. Dot the fillet with butter and sprinkle with Italian herbs. Broil until the vegetables are tender and the fish is done.

•••

Subscribers -- The Times would like to share readers' recipes. Recipes may be mailed to P.O. Box 25, Pea Ridge, AR, 72751; or emailed to [email protected]

