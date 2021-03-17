Court Report

District Court of Benton County
Pea Ridge Dept., Judge Ray Bunch
Tuesday, March 9
Jacob Thomas Adams, 19, no or expired vehicle license, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Colby A. Ammons, 27, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, bond forfeit; failure to appear, bond forfeit
Brandon Ray Baker, 37, speeding, bond forfeit; contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, bond forfeit; failure to appear, bond forfeit
William Elza Bensley, 30, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty
Jon J. Biffany, 44, violation of protection order, guilty
Todd Douglas Bucher, 27, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; no proof of liability insurance , guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Levi Dimitri Burkett, 28, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Ericka L. Camacho, 37, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, bond forfeit
Angelica Dunson, 25, no proof of liability insurance , guilty; failure to appear, guilty; driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty
Ethan James Ellington, 19, no proof of liability insurance, bond forfeit
Stoney Wayne Fair, 24, no or expired drivers license, guilty; no proof of liability insurance , guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Kelcy Lyn Fortner, 24, possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty; contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Brandon G. German, 32, fictitious vehicle license, guilty; driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty
Chris T. Her, 49, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, nol prossed; failure to appear, nol prossed; failure to appear, nol prossed; failure to appear, nol prossed
Francisco Hluz-Renteria, 37, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, nol prossed; failure to appear, guilty
Maria Irlanda, 37, no or expired drivers license, guilty
Brandon Lee Johnson, 21, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Keith R. Jones, 38, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty
Rachael Leeann Laroe, 28, improper display of license plate, guilty; driving while intoxicated, guilty
Brandon M. Mahoney, 22, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Hailey Marie Mencl, 21, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Wendy Jo Merritt, 44, driving left of center, guilty; driving while intoxicated, guilty; refusal to submit to test, guilty
Laura Beth Minardi, 36, no or expired vehicle license, bond forfeit
Johnathan Motsinger, 35, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Silverio Carlos Parga-Castillo, 54, spilling load on highway, bond forfeit
Justin N. Perkuhn, 35, no or expired drivers license, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
William T. Randall, 22, no proof of liability insurance, guilty; improper auxiliary driving lights, guilty; possession of controlled substance, guilty
Melissa Roughton, 49, no or expired drivers license, bond forfeit
Bruce A. Sabo, 27, contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty; contempt and failure to complete drug, alcohol safety program, nol prossed
Tina M. Schultz, 33, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty
Kasey A. Vance, 33, business license/door to door sales City Ord. 42, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Erik Velez, 25, disorderly conduct, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Daniel V. Venegas, 26, no or improper tail lamps or reflectors, guilty; possession of controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Charlotte Aim Wheeler, 56, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit
John Chris Williams, 47, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Joseph Carroll Wilson, 19, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty
Jeffrey Jay York, 54, no or expired vehicle license, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty
Becky I. Zaragoza, 38, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit; animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit