Court Report

District Court of Benton County

Pea Ridge Dept., Judge Ray Bunch

Tuesday, March 9

Jacob Thomas Adams, 19, no or expired vehicle license, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Colby A. Ammons, 27, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, bond forfeit; failure to appear, bond forfeit

Brandon Ray Baker, 37, speeding, bond forfeit; contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, bond forfeit; failure to appear, bond forfeit

William Elza Bensley, 30, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty

Jon J. Biffany, 44, violation of protection order, guilty

Todd Douglas Bucher, 27, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; no proof of liability insurance , guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Levi Dimitri Burkett, 28, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Ericka L. Camacho, 37, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, bond forfeit

Angelica Dunson, 25, no proof of liability insurance , guilty; failure to appear, guilty; driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty

Ethan James Ellington, 19, no proof of liability insurance, bond forfeit

Stoney Wayne Fair, 24, no or expired drivers license, guilty; no proof of liability insurance , guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Kelcy Lyn Fortner, 24, possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty; contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Brandon G. German, 32, fictitious vehicle license, guilty; driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty

Chris T. Her, 49, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, nol prossed; failure to appear, nol prossed; failure to appear, nol prossed; failure to appear, nol prossed

Francisco Hluz-Renteria, 37, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, nol prossed; failure to appear, guilty

Maria Irlanda, 37, no or expired drivers license, guilty

Brandon Lee Johnson, 21, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Keith R. Jones, 38, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty

Rachael Leeann Laroe, 28, improper display of license plate, guilty; driving while intoxicated, guilty

Brandon M. Mahoney, 22, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Hailey Marie Mencl, 21, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Wendy Jo Merritt, 44, driving left of center, guilty; driving while intoxicated, guilty; refusal to submit to test, guilty

Laura Beth Minardi, 36, no or expired vehicle license, bond forfeit

Johnathan Motsinger, 35, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Silverio Carlos Parga-Castillo, 54, spilling load on highway, bond forfeit

Justin N. Perkuhn, 35, no or expired drivers license, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

William T. Randall, 22, no proof of liability insurance, guilty; improper auxiliary driving lights, guilty; possession of controlled substance, guilty

Melissa Roughton, 49, no or expired drivers license, bond forfeit

Bruce A. Sabo, 27, contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty; contempt and failure to complete drug, alcohol safety program, nol prossed

Tina M. Schultz, 33, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty

Kasey A. Vance, 33, business license/door to door sales City Ord. 42, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Erik Velez, 25, disorderly conduct, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Daniel V. Venegas, 26, no or improper tail lamps or reflectors, guilty; possession of controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Charlotte Aim Wheeler, 56, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit

John Chris Williams, 47, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Joseph Carroll Wilson, 19, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty

Jeffrey Jay York, 54, no or expired vehicle license, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty

Becky I. Zaragoza, 38, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit; animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit