Sign in
Replica edition News Sports Obituaries Opinion Church Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT

Public hearings set; city considers sales tax

City considers sales tax by Annette Beard | Today at 9:10 a.m.

Two public hearings will be held prior to the March 16 City Council meeting.

The first public hearing, slated for 6:30 p.m. is to hear public comment on a Clean Up Lien for 900 N. Davis St.

The second, scheduled for 7 p.m., is to hear comments on an ordinance establishing charges for sewer pump maintenance.

The City Council meeting is held in City Hall.

Items on the agenda include:

• Ordinance for a 1% sales tax public safety and capital improvements;

• Update on treatment plant by Water/Wastewater superintendent Ken Hayes;

• Ord. 700 – Code Section 10.08.12 Pump Maintenance Charges;

• Ord. 704 – Amend Hazardous/Dangerous Animal Ordinance;

• Police Chief Lynn Hahn: Purchase two 2021 police vehicles, state purchasing;

• Lien for Copp Property, 900 N. Davis St.;

• 2021 Street Overlay Projects;

• Street Dept. Surplus Old Equipment: 2008 Woods Side Mount Mower and 3 Hiniker Snowplows – (2) 2003 (1) given to us; and

• State of the City address by Mayor Jackie Crabtree.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

OPINION | WALLY HALL: Bring on the SEC Tournament
by Wally Hall
160 years later, Confederate constitution an ignoble relic
by The Associated Press
Court date set in Fayetteville teen's murder
by Ron Wood
Watson Chapel School District on lockdown, school officials say
by Brianna Kwasnik
Pleasant Plains man drowns at Greers Ferry Lake, authorities say
by Brianna Kwasnik
ADVERTISEMENT