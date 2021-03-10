Public hearings set; city considers sales tax

Two public hearings will be held prior to the March 16 City Council meeting.

The first public hearing, slated for 6:30 p.m. is to hear public comment on a Clean Up Lien for 900 N. Davis St.

The second, scheduled for 7 p.m., is to hear comments on an ordinance establishing charges for sewer pump maintenance.

The City Council meeting is held in City Hall.

Items on the agenda include:

• Ordinance for a 1% sales tax public safety and capital improvements;

• Update on treatment plant by Water/Wastewater superintendent Ken Hayes;

• Ord. 700 – Code Section 10.08.12 Pump Maintenance Charges;

• Ord. 704 – Amend Hazardous/Dangerous Animal Ordinance;

• Police Chief Lynn Hahn: Purchase two 2021 police vehicles, state purchasing;

• Lien for Copp Property, 900 N. Davis St.;

• 2021 Street Overlay Projects;

• Street Dept. Surplus Old Equipment: 2008 Woods Side Mount Mower and 3 Hiniker Snowplows – (2) 2003 (1) given to us; and

• State of the City address by Mayor Jackie Crabtree.