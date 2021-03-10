Pea Ridge Schools Menus

Monday, March 15
Breakfast: Chocolate muffin, yogurt tube, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Popcorn chicken, garden salad, celery sticks w/ranch, blueberry/strawberry cup or fresh fruit, milk
Grades 10-12 option: Or BBQ rib patty sandwich
Tuesday, March 16
Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Chili w/beans, broccoli w/ranch, cheese stick w/ crackers, wacky cake, diced peaches/fresh fruit, milk
Wednesday, March 17
Breakfast: Whole-grain pancakes, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Country fried steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, black eyed peas, whole-grain biscuit, frozen juice cup, milk
Grades 10-12 option: Or pork cutlet
Thursday, March 18
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Chicken sandwich, lettuce/tomato, tator tots, diced pears/fresh fruit, milk
Grades 10-12 option: Or cheeseburger
Friday, March 19
Breakfast: Whole-grain Pop Tarts, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Cheese pizza, spinach salad, baby carrots w/ranch, variety of fruit, milk
*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.
Meal prices
Breakfast:
• Children 0-18 years - Free
• Adults^$2.35
Lunch:
• Children 0-18 years - Free
• Adults^$3.75