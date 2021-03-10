Sign in
Pea Ridge Schools Menus

Today at 4:00 a.m.

Monday, March 15

Breakfast: Chocolate muffin, yogurt tube, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Popcorn chicken, garden salad, celery sticks w/ranch, blueberry/strawberry cup or fresh fruit, milk

Grades 10-12 option: Or BBQ rib patty sandwich

Tuesday, March 16

Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Chili w/beans, broccoli w/ranch, cheese stick w/ crackers, wacky cake, diced peaches/fresh fruit, milk

Wednesday, March 17

Breakfast: Whole-grain pancakes, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Country fried steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, black eyed peas, whole-grain biscuit, frozen juice cup, milk

Grades 10-12 option: Or pork cutlet

Thursday, March 18

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Chicken sandwich, lettuce/tomato, tator tots, diced pears/fresh fruit, milk

Grades 10-12 option: Or cheeseburger

Friday, March 19

Breakfast: Whole-grain Pop Tarts, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Cheese pizza, spinach salad, baby carrots w/ranch, variety of fruit, milk

*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.

Meal prices

Breakfast:

• Children 0-18 years - Free

• Adults^$2.35

Lunch:

• Children 0-18 years - Free

• Adults^$3.75

