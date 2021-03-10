Pea Ridge Police Dept.

Sunday, Feb. 14

7:01 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Choate Place Circle in reference to unauthorized use of a vehicle. As a result of the investigation, police are seeking an arrest warrant for the suspect for unauthorized use of a vehicle and criminal mischief second degree.

Saturday, Feb. 20

12:28 a.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Lynn Drive in reference to mirrors being taken off a 1972 Camaro.

11:15 p.m. As the result of a traffic stop, police arrested Brandi Pearl York, 25, Goodman, Mo., in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia meth or cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Monday, Feb. 22

9:49 a.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Hallack Lane for a physical disturbance. As a result of the investigation, police arrested Sarah Lynn White, 46, Cassville, Mo., in connection with felony third degree domestic battery and Morgen E. Knight, 28, Pea Ridge, in connection with felony third degree domestic battery.

4:47 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Kings Lane in reference to a disturbance. During the investigation, police received three different reports -- one of men fighting at City Park, one of a fire at City Park, and another of a resident on Smith Street who reported the suspect was knocking on her door and she was currently following him. All three were discovered to be false reports designed to "lure officers away" from the residence on Weston Loop where a suspect had fled. As a result of the investigation, police arrested Kendall Shelley, 33, Pea Ridge, in connection with third-degree assault on a family/household member and seven outstanding warrants from Benton County and one outstanding warrant from Pea Ridge; and Bailee Randolph, 20, Pea Ridge, in connection with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

6:10 p.m. As the result of an investigation into three reports called into Benton County Central Communication, police arrested Sarah L. Geiss, 35, Pea Ridge, in connection with three counts of hindering apprehension, one count communicating a false alarm and a warrant from Pea Ridge.

Wednesday, Feb. 24

9:48 a.m. A resident of Lynn Drive reported fraudulent use of a credit card.

Friday, Feb. 26

9:41 a.m. A resident of Benton Drive reported someone had fraudulently filed an unemployment claim in her name.