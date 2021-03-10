Sign in
Replica edition News Sports Obituaries Opinion Church Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT

Lady 'Hawks take 2nd in Region

Today at 9:16 a.m.
Pea Ridge's Blakelee Winn (22) shoots as Morrilton's Allison Dunlap (24) defends on Saturday, March 6, 2021 in Ozark during the 4A North Regional tournament championship game. Morrilton won the game 46-39 in overtime. (Special to NWA Democrat Gazette/Brian Sanderford)

Photograph special to NWA Democrat Gazette by Brian Sanderford

Pea Ridge Lady Blackhawk senior Blakelee Winn (No. 22) shoots as Morrilton's Allison Dunlap (24) defends on Saturday, March 6, 2021, in Ozark during the 4A North Regional tournament championship game. Morrilton won the game 46-39 in overtime.

Photograph special to NWA Democrat Gazette by Brian Sanderford

Pea Ridge Lady Blackhawk senior Aidan Dayberry (No. 5) shoots from the lane as Morrilton's Allison Dunlap (24) and Kennedy Reel (23) defend on Saturday, March 6, 2021 in Ozark during the 4A North Regional tournament championship game. Morrilton won the game 46-39 in overtime.

Pea Ridge's Aidan Dayberry shoots from the lane as Morrilton's Allison Dunlap (24) and Kennedy Reel (23) defend on Saturday, March 6, 2021 in Ozark during the 4A North Regional tournament championship game. Morrilton won the game 46-39 in overtime. (Special to NWA Democrat Gazette/Brian Sanderford)
Pea Ridge's Aidan Dayberry shoots from the lane as Morrilton's Allison Dunlap (24) and Kennedy Reel (23) defend on Saturday, March 6, 2021 in Ozark during the 4A North Regional tournament championship game. Morrilton won the game 46-39 in overtime. (Special to NWA Democrat Gazette/Brian Sanderford)
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

OPINION | WALLY HALL: Bring on the SEC Tournament
by Wally Hall
160 years later, Confederate constitution an ignoble relic
by The Associated Press
Court date set in Fayetteville teen's murder
by Ron Wood
Watson Chapel School District on lockdown, school officials say
by Brianna Kwasnik
Pleasant Plains man drowns at Greers Ferry Lake, authorities say
by Brianna Kwasnik
ADVERTISEMENT