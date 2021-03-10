Lady 'Hawks take 2nd in Region

Photograph special to NWA Democrat Gazette by Brian Sanderford

Pea Ridge Lady Blackhawk senior Blakelee Winn (No. 22) shoots as Morrilton's Allison Dunlap (24) defends on Saturday, March 6, 2021, in Ozark during the 4A North Regional tournament championship game. Morrilton won the game 46-39 in overtime.

Photograph special to NWA Democrat Gazette by Brian Sanderford

Pea Ridge Lady Blackhawk senior Aidan Dayberry (No. 5) shoots from the lane as Morrilton's Allison Dunlap (24) and Kennedy Reel (23) defend on Saturday, March 6, 2021 in Ozark during the 4A North Regional tournament championship game. Morrilton won the game 46-39 in overtime.