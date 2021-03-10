Hawks defense stellar in 57-54 victory over Harrison

The Hawks got off to a good start, then fought on event terms with the Harrison Goblins before defense and free throw shooting gave them a final 57-54 victory Friday, March 5.

Senior Aidan Dayberry's layup and junior Bella Cates' shot close in gave the Hawks a 4-0 lead out of the gate. A Harrison trey shrank the lead, but senior Blakelee Winn's two charity tosses put the lead at 6-3 early on. Cates stroked a 15-footer for a 8-3 advantage, before fouls and turnovers helped Harrison taker a 10-8 lead via two free throws, a trey and a shot in the paint with a little over two minutes to go in the first period.

The Hawks made a bucket to close to within 1, but a jump shot and a freebie gave Harrison their biggest lead at 13-10. Cates then stepped up to nail a 3-ball and tie the score towards the end of the period. However, the Goblins got four chances at the free throw line in the final seconds, making three of them for a 16-13 first quarter advantage.

The Hawks came back in the second period, outscoring the Gobs 19-16 to head into the break all tied up at 32-32.

The first minutes of the third period witnessed turnovers and free throws, with Harrison making all three of their attempts to jump ahead 35-32. A trey shot by the Goblins opened the game up a little for the 4A-1 East rivals as they lead 38-32 midway in the quarter.

Cates got the Hawks on the board in the 3rd with a pair of made free throws, but Harrison came back with a free shot and a shot in the paint to get further ahead 41-34. Cates made another shot inside the arc, and followed that up with a trey to slice the Gob lead to just 41-39. Harrison then hit a trey and field goal to more than match a Hawk bucket as the 4th quarter began with the Hawks trailing 46-39.

A flurry of Hawk scoring and tight Hawk defense led to a run by Pea Ridge to get to within 2 at 48-46. With 3 minutes remaining, a Hawk shot from downtown gave Pea Ridge their first lead since the first half at 49-48.

Freshman Leah Telgemeier then converted two of two from the line to increase the Hawk lead to 51-48, but a subsequent Harrison layup cut the lead back to 1. The score stayed the same for two possessions, with another foul against Telgemeier leading to two more free throws, both of which she made for a 53-50 Hawk lead.

Senior Ravin Cawthon made a free toss to push the Hawks ahead 54-50, but Harrison got their chance at the line, making them both to cut the Hawk lead in half. Winn's free throw with 12 seconds left got the Hawks a 3-point lead, then a Harrison layup with 6 seconds left put the score at 55-54 with just 6 seconds left.

After the throw-in, the Gobs fouled Cates, who made the first shot to increase the lead to 2 at 56-54, and the Hawks pulled off perhaps their defensive play of the game by controlling the rebound on the miss, with Winn coming away with it passing to Cates. Cates was fouled with 2 seconds left. She was accurate on one shot, all but clinching the game with a 57-54 lead. A final Harrison "Hail Mary" shot wasn't close, putting Pea Ridge into the Region final.

The win was the first ever over Harrison. Harrison, a larger school than Pea Ridge, was much large than the Blackhawk school until the recent building boom in Pea Ridge of the past few years.