Gaming students win first match

Pea Ridge High School students won their first match in a newly-approved competition.

The team competed against Fargo South High School from North Dakota on Friday, Feb. 26, and won in a best two of three match.

The School Board approved of the addition of esports, which was previously approved by the Arkansas Activities Association.

"It's growing in popularity, it's gaining," high school principal Charley Clark said.

"It's basically adding a new sports team," Clark said. "Mr. (Justin) Acree has done all his homework. We have nearly everything we need ... it will really drive student engagement."

Acree, club sponsor, credited fellow teacher Tony Carrera who started a gaming club it with about 40 students.

"For me, that was a very, very important thing to provide something other than academics," Acree said. "Let's face it, kids are gaming anyway."

He told board members he hopes to begin the competitive team with 10th- through 12th-graders. He said the season begins March 1.

Keln Taylor, internet director, said the school's computers would work for the gaming competitions.