Sign in
Replica edition News Sports Obituaries Opinion Church Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT

Gaming students win first match

by Annette Beard | Today at 9:10 a.m.

Pea Ridge High School students won their first match in a newly-approved competition.

The team competed against Fargo South High School from North Dakota on Friday, Feb. 26, and won in a best two of three match.

The School Board approved of the addition of esports, which was previously approved by the Arkansas Activities Association.

"It's growing in popularity, it's gaining," high school principal Charley Clark said.

"It's basically adding a new sports team," Clark said. "Mr. (Justin) Acree has done all his homework. We have nearly everything we need ... it will really drive student engagement."

Acree, club sponsor, credited fellow teacher Tony Carrera who started a gaming club it with about 40 students.

"For me, that was a very, very important thing to provide something other than academics," Acree said. "Let's face it, kids are gaming anyway."

He told board members he hopes to begin the competitive team with 10th- through 12th-graders. He said the season begins March 1.

Keln Taylor, internet director, said the school's computers would work for the gaming competitions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

OPINION | WALLY HALL: Bring on the SEC Tournament
by Wally Hall
160 years later, Confederate constitution an ignoble relic
by The Associated Press
Court date set in Fayetteville teen's murder
by Ron Wood
Watson Chapel School District on lockdown, school officials say
by Brianna Kwasnik
Pleasant Plains man drowns at Greers Ferry Lake, authorities say
by Brianna Kwasnik
ADVERTISEMENT