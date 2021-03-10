Sign in
Replica edition News Sports Obituaries Opinion Church Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT

Recipes

by Annette Beard | Today at 4:00 a.m.

Beef, Noodle and Vegetable Skillet

Recipe from the kitchen of Florence Poe

The Poe Collection A Culinary Heritage

1 c. (8 oz.) ground beef

¼ tsp. dried thyme leaves

1 c. onion, chopped

3 c. water

2 beef bouillon cubes

1 (12 oz.) jar mushroom gravy

8 oz. Medium egg noodles

1 (16 oz.) bag frozen vegetables

½ c. sour cream

Cook the beef and onion until almost done. Add the water, bouillon, gravy, and thyme.

Bring to a boil, stirring often. Stir in the frozen vegetables and noodles.

Bring to a boil, then lower the heat, cover, and simmer for about 10 minutes, or until the noodles are tender, stirring now and then.

Remove from heat and stir in the sour cream. Serve as is.

•••

Subscribers -- The Times would like to share readers' recipes. Recipes may be mailed to P.O. Box 25, Pea Ridge, AR, 72751; or emailed to [email protected]

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

OPINION | WALLY HALL: Bring on the SEC Tournament
by Wally Hall
160 years later, Confederate constitution an ignoble relic
by The Associated Press
Court date set in Fayetteville teen's murder
by Ron Wood
Watson Chapel School District on lockdown, school officials say
by Brianna Kwasnik
Pleasant Plains man drowns at Greers Ferry Lake, authorities say
by Brianna Kwasnik
ADVERTISEMENT