Sign in
Replica edition News Sports Obituaries Opinion Church Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT

Car lot, coffee shop approved

by Rachel Dickerson | Today at 9:14 a.m.

At a brief, less than five-minute meeting on March 2, the Pea Ridge Planning Commission approved a car lot and coffee shop to be built on North Curtis Avenue.

Jason Ingalls of Expedient Civil Engineering, who is the civil engineer for the development, said the coffee shop will be a drive-up style shop.

Neighbors of the property objected to the car lot at a public hearing at the beginning of the November Planning Commission meeting. At that meeting, property owner Roy Cotton requested a rezone for the 1.1 acre lot at 560 N. Curtis Ave. from Commercial 3 to Commercial 2. The request was not approved at that time, but Cotton appealed to the City Council, which did approve the rezoning.

In other business on March 2, the Planning Commission approved a one-year extension for Sugar Creek RV Park. The park was originally approved in April 2019. Owner Jeff Arnold told the commission he would have state Health Department approval within the week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

OPINION | WALLY HALL: Bring on the SEC Tournament
by Wally Hall
160 years later, Confederate constitution an ignoble relic
by The Associated Press
Court date set in Fayetteville teen's murder
by Ron Wood
Watson Chapel School District on lockdown, school officials say
by Brianna Kwasnik
Pleasant Plains man drowns at Greers Ferry Lake, authorities say
by Brianna Kwasnik
ADVERTISEMENT