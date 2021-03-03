Sign in
Road repair in progress

by Annette Beard | March 3, 2021 at 8:00 a.m.
TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Crews from the Arkansas Department of Transportation Highway Department set up traffic controls along Arkansas Highway 72 west of Pea Ridge near Jac's Ranch Monday morning in preparation for pavement repair.

Arkansas Highway Department crews are working to repair potholes in the pavement on Arkansas Highway 72 west of Pea Ridge near Jac's Ranch.

ArDOT officials said the repairs are temporary until the needed materials are obtained to properly repair the holes.

"Several large potholes have developed due to the hard freeze followed by the fast warm up," according to John Johnson, department head. "There will be traffic delays."

Weather affects road work and Johnson said rain this past weekend affected the work.

"Once we begin digging out an area we have to stay on it until it's completed," he said, adding that he will attempt to work after the morning traffic rush and before the afternoon rush. He encouraged people to check the iDrive Arkansas app for information about traffic delays.

