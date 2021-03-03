Sign in
Pea Ridge Police Dept.

Monthly report March 3, 2021 at 4:18 a.m.

January 2021

Attention: Stats are low due to covid-19 precautions.

Call^Count^Prev. Month^YTD

911 hang up/ open line^9^7^9

Abandon vehicle/ parking complaint^4^5^4

Abduction- family/non-family^0^0^0

Agency assist^23^35^23

Alarm^0^12^0

Animal bite^4^0^4

Animal call^19^18^19

Assault/ battery^0^2^0

Attempted suicide/ suicide threats^2^1^2

Breaking or entering^3^3^3

Burglary^4^2^4

Business check^0^0^0

Civil call^4^10^4

Commercial fire alarm^0^0^0

Criminal mischief^3^4^3

Death investigation^0^0^0

Disturbance^15^8^15

Emergency message^0^25^0

Environmental^0^24^0

Extra patrol^16^8^16

Follow up^35^1^35

Fraud/ forgery^3^0^3

Gun shots^2^42^2

Harassment/ harassing communications^0^4^0

Informational^2^0^2

Investigation^0^3^0

Lost/injured/or otherwise missing^0^1^0

Lost/found property^2^3^2

Missing person adult^0^2^0

Missing person juvenile^1^0^1

Motorist assist^3^1^3

MVC w/entrapment^0^7^0

MVC w/injury^1^1^1

MVC wo/injury^12^3^12

Narcotics investigation^0^4^0

Noise complaint^3^0^3

Other^2^0^2

Overdose^1^7^1

Prowler^0^0^0

Public assist^6^0^6

Pursuit^0^14^0

Rape/sexual assault^0^4^0

Reckless driver^6^1^6

Residential structure fire^0^0^0

Road hazard^4^0^4

Runaway^0^2^0

Sex offender investigation^0^25^0

Stolen vehicle^1^3^1

Suspicious circumstance^17^6^17

Theft^8^287^8

Threats^13^3^13

Traffic stop^229^0^229

Trespassing^5^0^5

Unconscious/unresponsive/syncope^0^2^0

Unlock^0^0^0

Warrant service/felony^0^2^0

Warrant service/misdemeanor^47^54^47

Welfare check^8^26^8

Total^517^670^517

•••

Misdemeanor Criminal^Month^YTD

New charge arrests-^11^11

Warnings-^1^1

Warrant arrests-^47^47

City ordinance-^3^3

Misdemeanor Traffic^Month^YTD

Citations-^39^39

Warnings-^189^189

Verbal-^0^0

City ordinance-^1^1

Felony Criminal^Month^YTD

New charge arrests-^9^9

Warrant arrests-^0^0

Agency Assists^7^7

New Cases^110^110

Traffic Stops^229^229

