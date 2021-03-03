Pea Ridge Police Dept.

January 2021
Attention: Stats are low due to covid-19 precautions.
Call^Count^Prev. Month^YTD
911 hang up/ open line^9^7^9
Abandon vehicle/ parking complaint^4^5^4
Abduction- family/non-family^0^0^0
Agency assist^23^35^23
Alarm^0^12^0
Animal bite^4^0^4
Animal call^19^18^19
Assault/ battery^0^2^0
Attempted suicide/ suicide threats^2^1^2
Breaking or entering^3^3^3
Burglary^4^2^4
Business check^0^0^0
Civil call^4^10^4
Commercial fire alarm^0^0^0
Criminal mischief^3^4^3
Death investigation^0^0^0
Disturbance^15^8^15
Emergency message^0^25^0
Environmental^0^24^0
Extra patrol^16^8^16
Follow up^35^1^35
Fraud/ forgery^3^0^3
Gun shots^2^42^2
Harassment/ harassing communications^0^4^0
Informational^2^0^2
Investigation^0^3^0
Lost/injured/or otherwise missing^0^1^0
Lost/found property^2^3^2
Missing person adult^0^2^0
Missing person juvenile^1^0^1
Motorist assist^3^1^3
MVC w/entrapment^0^7^0
MVC w/injury^1^1^1
MVC wo/injury^12^3^12
Narcotics investigation^0^4^0
Noise complaint^3^0^3
Other^2^0^2
Overdose^1^7^1
Prowler^0^0^0
Public assist^6^0^6
Pursuit^0^14^0
Rape/sexual assault^0^4^0
Reckless driver^6^1^6
Residential structure fire^0^0^0
Road hazard^4^0^4
Runaway^0^2^0
Sex offender investigation^0^25^0
Stolen vehicle^1^3^1
Suspicious circumstance^17^6^17
Theft^8^287^8
Threats^13^3^13
Traffic stop^229^0^229
Trespassing^5^0^5
Unconscious/unresponsive/syncope^0^2^0
Unlock^0^0^0
Warrant service/felony^0^2^0
Warrant service/misdemeanor^47^54^47
Welfare check^8^26^8
Total^517^670^517
•••
Misdemeanor Criminal^Month^YTD
New charge arrests-^11^11
Warnings-^1^1
Warrant arrests-^47^47
City ordinance-^3^3
Misdemeanor Traffic^Month^YTD
Citations-^39^39
Warnings-^189^189
Verbal-^0^0
City ordinance-^1^1
Felony Criminal^Month^YTD
New charge arrests-^9^9
Warrant arrests-^0^0
Agency Assists^7^7
New Cases^110^110
Traffic Stops^229^229