Obituaries

Charles Ray 'Charlie' Brown

Charles Ray "Charlie" Brown, 70, of Garfield, died Feb. 21, 2021. He was born Aug. 31, 1950, to Virginia and Murl Brown, in Tulare, Calif., where he grew up.

He worked the Town and Country Market from age 16 until he came to Arkansas in 1996. Charlie worked for the bus stop in Garfield and Across the Creek Restaurant part time for something to do.

He never met a stranger and always had a smile from ear to ear whenever he met someone. He loved to go fishing, swimming, camping, hiking, traveling and loved to target shoot. Charlie loved to sit and listen to country music and would join in singing whether it would be on the radio or in a live jam session. He was always outgoing and willing to help anyone he could.

His spirit and love for his family and life was utterly amazing. He was willing to take on new challenges even after he became an amputee. He never gave up on anything. His smiling face and his heart of gold will not be forgotten but will be forever missed.

He was preceded in death by his parents, aunts, uncles and cousin, Evelyn Staton.

Survivors are cousins Judy Bray, Joseph Bullard, Norma, Jim, Raymond and William Hern of Garfield, and Jason Staton of Rogers.

A memorial service was held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, in The Episcopal Church Pea Ridge at 16375 Don McAllister Rd., Pea Ridge, Ark., 72732.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Charlie's name may be made to a local agency for the intellectually disabled to help with day-to-day programs or to Shriners and St. Jude Hospitals for children.

Andrea Tate Pierce

Andrea Tate Pierce, 22, of Garfield, died on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, peacefully in her home in Bentonville, Ark. She was born Aug. 16, 1998, to Sean Pierce and Tammy Tate in St. Mary's Hospital in Rogers, Ark.

She was a hostess at the Village Inn in Bentonville and loved all of her co-workers like family. During her childhood, she attended Garfield Elementary, Oakdale Middle School and Rogers Heritage High School.

She spent most of her childhood happily out in the backwoods of Garfield, Ark. She was a free-spirited and vibrant soul who fiercely sought out adventure wherever she could find it. She played clarinet in the marching band, was an avid member of Future Farmers of America, and was also on the high school golf team. She loved music, caring for animals, playing sports, going fishing, and, of course, being an all-around country girl.

She loved riding out on the dirt roads and getting into mischief and she definitely was a "people-person." Toward the end of her life, her passion was taking care of her beautiful son and spending time with friends and family anytime she could. She loved to get dolled up and go out for nights on the town with her sister, mother and girlfriends. She also loved spending time going out to eat at nice restaurants with her father and late grandfather.

In her short life, Andrea learned the importance of family and living life to its fullest. She will be deeply missed by everyone she touched but never forgotten. God has taken her to Heaven, and we will one day be reunited.

She was preceded in death by grandmother, Linda Tate; grandfather, Edward B. Pierce Jr.; and by several great-aunts and uncles.

Survivors are her parents, Sean Pierce of Salem, Ore., and Tammy Tate and Mike Cannady of Washburn, Mo.; sister, Adrienne Pierce of Oklahoma City, Okla.; grandmother, Sheila Palumbo of Springdale, Ark.; grandparents, Buddy and Sharon Tate of Seligman, Mo.; fiance Trey Casteel of Rogers; son, Winston Ham; and by several aunts, uncles and cousins.

A celebration of life service was held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, in Rollins Funeral Home Chapel.

Onnie Oble Walker

Onnie Oble Walker, 78, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died Feb. 21, 2021. He was born April 5, 1942, in Nogo, Ark., to David A. Walker and Dottie Renfroe Walker.

He was a truck driver for most of his life, and enjoyed playing pool, old cars and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Dorothy Grace; son, Johnny Robins; grandson, Jude Robins; sisters, Dorothy Pruitt, Glenna Thompson, Reba Windle, Mary Townsend and Bonnie Walker; and brother, Doyle Walker.

Survivors are his wife, Sue; sons, Anthony Walker, Donnie Robins and Jimmy Robins; daughters, Sheila Walker Boyd and Donna Turner; sister, Shirley Womack; brother, Connie Walker; 14 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Graveside services were at 11 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in Bentonville Cemetery in Bentonville, Ark., with pastor Robert Ward officiating. Condolences: [email protected]