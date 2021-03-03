Spanish Rice Casserole

Recipe from the kitchen of Mrs. Jordon Miser

Country Classics

1 lb. browned ground beef

4 c. cooked white rice

1 chopped bell pepper

1 small onion, chopped

1 can stewed tomatoes

1 can tomato sauce

1 can chopped green chilies (optional)

3 Tbsp. chili powder

1 tsp. garlic powder

1 (10 oz.) pkg. cheddar cheese, grated

Mix all ingredients, except cheese, together and put into a baking dish. Put cheese on top. Decorate with green chilies and black olives. Bake at 350 degrees for 40 minutes or until bubbly and brown.

•••

