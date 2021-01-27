The long-anticipated Wastewater Treatment Plant was set to begin operation Monday, Jan. 25, according to Ken Hayes, Water/Wastewater Department superintendent.

Hayes presented an update on the plant to city officials at the Tuesday, Jan. 19, City Council meeting.

He said work is substantially complete and on Monday said the plant would begin operation before the day is over.

Hayes said his staff constructed some of the new buildings on the premises thereby saving $100,000 to the department.

"Part of the agreement up front was on these buildings ... we built two of them, the chemical buildings," he said.

"The lab was updated. The old lab was 30 years old," he said, adding that they department spent $20,000 on the lab update. "Everything is ready to go there."

City building official Tony Townsend, sitting in for city clerk Sandy Button, asked Hayes whether the chemical buildings were for storage or dispersal of chemicals.

"It's for storage for sodium hydroxide and aluminum sulfate -- sodium freezes at a higher temperature than water," Hayes said.

"We appreciate all you've done," Mayor Jackie Crabtree told Hayes.