Taking care of city business, City Council members approved two resolutions and one ordinance, reappointed two Planning Commission members, approved transfer of funds from impact fees to the Street Fund and approved the material price for the Patton Street extension at the regularly January City Council meeting held Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021.

Resolution 458 allows the Pea Ridge Fire Department to apply for an Assistance to Firefighters Grant to pay for 24 breathing apparatus for firefighters. Fire Chief Jack Wassman said of the 21 air packs owned by the Fire Department, only 18 are usable as three are expired due to age. Wassman said the air packs will cost $178,000. "This grant does require up to a 5% matching fund, which is in the budget," he said.

City officials approved transferring $150,000 from the Street Department portion of impact fees.

"We usually do this about every January," Nathan See, Street Department superintendent said, "to pay for projects we're going to do every year so we don't have to come to you guys. Of course, if it's over $20,000, we have to bid it. This will help in the project on Henry Little Circle and finishing the Patton Street extension project."

The material price for materials for the Patton Street extension, was approved. See said that according to the legislator auditor he has to get unit price approved when the city employees are doing the work. See said three bids were received and he recommended the lowest bid which was from DECCO Contractors-Paving Inc.

Ordinance 701 was approved amending the Pea Ridge Municipal Code but not changing anything, according to See. He said there was not a "cross cut picture" in the ordinance and that needed to be added.

The mayor reappointment Chris Johnson and Patrick Wheeless to the Planning Commission for terms running from 2021 to 2025.

"They've both done a really good job for us," Mayor Jackie Crabtree said. Council members approved the reappointment.

As a final act of business, council members approved a resolution to enter into an agreement with Razorback LLC.

"This is an attorney's deal," Ken Hayes, Water/Wastewater Department superintendent said. "We just want approval to get across there and not get shot at."

City attorney Shane Perry said: "Historically, we've crossed without agreement, but had a developer do things that ruined it for us."

Hayes explained that a city line will be built across the right of way of the Razorback Pipeline.

"We're two and a half feet under the line," Hayes said. "We can do our thing in one day. There will be an inspector on site."

"Whatever we're required to do, we'll do," he said. "Our people have always been very professional."