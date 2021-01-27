Numbers of absences from school have stabilized, according to school superintendent Keith Martin.

"The numbers are stable for us," Martin said, referring to the number of faculty, staff and students absent or in quarantine due to covid-19. He said there were 175 absences of students, faculty and staff on Wednesday.

"We're far enough from Christmas break that we're starting to stabilize our numbers. This is ending the wave of the Christmas holiday, the surge from Christmas," Martin said.

There are still 19% to 20% of students attending school virtually.

"It's going strong. We're excited to have kids in and keeping school open," he said.

"We're fortunate it's not been worse," he said, and commended students, faculty and staff for wearing masks, washing hands and being responsible for their actions.

"Our cleaning staff does an amazing job. Everyone's been very good about following the directives from the Health Department," he said.