50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 6 No. 4

Thursday, Jan. 28, 1971

According to Garfield Mayor Coen Ross, the town of Pea Ridge must relinquish its title as the fastest growing town in Benton Count to the town of Garfield. Ross told the Graphic he received official word that shows Garfield's population increased by 239.6% in the previous 10 years growing from 48 to 163.

Two suspects have been apprehended in the burglary reported at the Quicke Shoppe Thursday and part of the missing items were recovered, according to city Marshal Al Koenke.

The Pea Ridge School Board voted to hire Alton Parish as the new high school principal to replace DeWitt Tidwell, who resigned at midterm.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 16 No. 4

Wednesday, Jan. 28, 1981

The Pea Ridge School District 109 Board discussed a possible need to increase the requirements for graduation. The district now requires 18 units while Rogers and Bentonville require 20.

Vandalism resulting in minor damages was reported Jan. 23 to property belonging to city residents and to city property, according to city Marshal Loyd Pifer.

Four candidates have filed for the School Board. They are Ron Foster, Kent Webb, Mark Easterling and Wayne Hileman.

The office of U.S. Sen. David Pryor called Pea Ridge City Hall with information that the Farmers Home Administration loan of $525,000 and grant of $300,000 for the Pea Ridge sewer project have been approved.

30 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Country Times

Vol. 26 No. 4

Thursday, Jan. 24, 1991

The Pea Ridge Board of Education made student health concerns a priority for consideration at its Monday night meeting and decided to appoint a health education task force. Presentations were made by superintendent Marvin Higginbottom, Police Chief Sam Holcomb and the Rev. Paul Klinger, pastor of First United Methodist Church.

The Pea Ridge United Fund held its first appreciation dinner Saturday night, distributed checks to member agencies and awarded a Good Neighbor Award bonus check to the Band Boosters.

Pea Ridge Mayor Mary Rogers said at the end of the January City Council meeting last week, "We made a lot of progress here tonight as far as cooperating among the council and city employees; I'm really looking forward to working with this council in 1991."

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 36 No. 4

Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2001

The city of Pea Ridge wrote off $6,600 in ambulance debts at Tuesday night's meeting. Bob Kitterman, ambulance director, and Shirley Harris, emergency medical technician, have been trying to collect amounts owed. Harris said collection agencies told them debts in collections over two years should be written off.

Being a police officer was not enough public service for Guary Morgan. Last week he attended his first City Council meeting as an alderman for the city of Pea Ridge. He ran unopposed for the seat vacated by Rick Webb, who chose not to run for re-election.

Fourth-grader Blake Mitchel guarded Gentry's Dusty Voshell during Pee Wee basketball action Jan. 20.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 46 No. 4

Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2011

Over the next couple of weeks, as many as 500 residents could receive postcards informing them of a level 3 sex offender living within a quarter of a mile of their residence. It is not a cause for alarm, but is an effort by the local Police Department to enhance community safety and protection.

The third suspect in a residential burglary was arrested Jan. 18. Victor Junior Valdez, 21, of Lowell, was one of three persons in a vehicle stopped for a traffic stop which contained merchandise reported missing from a residence on Washburn Drive.

The gradual hills at City Park were perfect for sledding as Brayden Piper, 6, Tate Piper, 4, and Aisley Piper, 2, can attest. Their mother, Loresta Piper, gave the sled a push to propel it down the hill. The children enjoyed sledding and playin gin the snow last week after school was canceled due to snow.