Fried Rice

Recipe from the kitchen of Christina Shepard

The Poe Collection

2 Tbsp. green onions, chopped

3 Tbsp. vegetable oil

3 c. cooked rice

1 c. leftover meat, cooked and sliced

1 egg

1 to 2 Tbsp. soy sauce

Sauté the green onions in the vegetable oil until wilted. Add the cooked rice and meat. Cook for about 5 minutes. Beat the egg with the soy sauce, then add to the rice mixture. Cook until the egg is completely cooked.

Recipe Note: I like this recipe with leftover chicken, but it is just as good with steak, pork or even shredded turkey. I also like to add mushrooms and celery.

•••

