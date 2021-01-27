Sign in
Pea Ridge Schools Menus January 27, 2021 at 4:00 a.m.

Monday, Feb. 1

Breakfast: Blueberry muffin, yogurt tube, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Corn dog, baked beans, cole slaw, diced peaches/fresh fruit, milk

Tuesday, Feb. 2

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Chicken nuggets, garden salad, baby carrots with ranch, apple crisp/fresh fruit, milk

Wednesday, Feb. 3

Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, whole-grain roll, craisins/fresh fruit, milk

Thursday, Feb. 4

Breakfast: Cereal bowl and cheese stick, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Spaghetti with meat sauce, spinach salad, green peas, garlic bread, frozen juice cup/fresh fruit, milk

Friday, Feb. 5

Breakfast: Apple frudel, variety of fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Chicken sandwich, lettuce/tomato, sweet potato fries, variety of fruit, milk

*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.

Meal prices

Breakfast:

• Children 0-18 years - Free

• Adults^$2.35

Lunch:

• Children 0-18 years - Free

• Adults^$3.75

