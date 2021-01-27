Monday, Feb. 1
Breakfast: Blueberry muffin, yogurt tube, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Corn dog, baked beans, cole slaw, diced peaches/fresh fruit, milk
Tuesday, Feb. 2
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Chicken nuggets, garden salad, baby carrots with ranch, apple crisp/fresh fruit, milk
Wednesday, Feb. 3
Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, whole-grain roll, craisins/fresh fruit, milk
Thursday, Feb. 4
Breakfast: Cereal bowl and cheese stick, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Spaghetti with meat sauce, spinach salad, green peas, garlic bread, frozen juice cup/fresh fruit, milk
Friday, Feb. 5
Breakfast: Apple frudel, variety of fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Chicken sandwich, lettuce/tomato, sweet potato fries, variety of fruit, milk
*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.
Meal prices
Breakfast:
• Children 0-18 years - Free
• Adults^$2.35
Lunch:
• Children 0-18 years - Free
• Adults^$3.75