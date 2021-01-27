David 'Dave' Ray Broadbooks

David "Dave" Ray Broadbooks, 74, died Jan. 14, 2021, after many years of battling Alzheimer's. He was born Nov. 5, 1946, in McPherson, Kan., to Byron "Bus" and Darda Broadbooks.

His younger years were spent in McPherson and Salina, Kan., before moving to Wichita, Kan., where he met his soul mate, Gloria Swinger. They were married on July 22, 1967.

In 1969, they were blessed with a daughter, Jerilyn, and in 1974 with a son, Travis. In 1969, Dave relocated his family to Topeka, Kan., with his job at Hilt's Janitorial Supply, to open a new store. During his time in Topeka, Dave worked various jobs and owned his own Skelly Gas Station for several years before moving to Garfield, Ark., in 1981.

He worked for Lost Bridge Village Association and, in 1983, was in a bad road grader accident that nearly took his life. He rededicated his life to the Lord during the healing process. Dave loved the Lord and lived his life accordingly. He was always ready to lend a hand.

He worked at Fellowship Bible Church of NWA for 20 years before retiring in 2010. After retiring, he and Gloria traveled around the U.S. visiting as many national parks as they could and going on multiple cruises, the highlight being a trip to Alaska. Dave's hobbies included being a grandpa/papa to his grandkids and great grandkids, building furniture and working in his shop building street rods. He built a 1939 Chevy and two 1933 Ford Coupes and enjoyed driving them to car shows near and far away. He was a member of several street rod groups over the years: Christian Rodders Association, Rollin' Relics, NSRA and Goodguys.

He was a member of Fellowship Bible Church since 1989.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Byron & Darda Broadbooks; two brothers, Joel and Peter; and grandson, Brenden Poe.

Survivors are his wife, Gloria of 53 years; his children, Jerilyn Poe (Perry Goodall) and Travis (Lori) Broadbooks, both of Rogers; grandchildren, Shalese (Coty) Cheshire of Pea Ridge, Shane (Jessica) Poe of Rogers, Shay (Shae) Poe of Proctor, Okla., Laila, Reese and Bailey Broadbooks of Rogers, Joe (BreeAnn) Goodall of Bella Vista and Jessica Goodall of Mount Hope, Kan.; great-grandchildren, Landon and Zoey Cheshire, Elizabeth and Ryker Poe and Felix Black; sisters, Janna (Bill) Worden of Utica, N.Y. and Susan Eardley of Berryville, Ark.; many cousins, nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog, Roscoe.

The family wishes to extend a "special thank you" to the staff at Magnolia Place Alzheimer's Special Care Center for their dedication, care, and compassion they have shown us over the last two years. Also, a "special thank you" to the Elite Hospice staff for their care and compassion.

The family held a private memorial service. The service was made available to watch on youtube at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021.

Cremation arrangements were by Benton County Memorial Park, Rogers, Ark.

Burial was in Bayless Cemetery, Gateway, Ark.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like to honor the staff at his last home for their loving care for the past two years. Donations may be made to Magnolia Place Alzheimer's Special Care Center Associate Fund, C/O Andrea Kintner, 2000 S. Hampton Place, Rogers, AR 72758.

Benjamin Franklin Caston Jr.

Benjamin Franklin Caston Jr., 61, of Pea Ridge, died Jan. 13, 2021, in Northwest Medical Center in Bentonville. He was born Nov. 9, 1959, in Greenville, Miss., to Benjamin Franklin Caston Sr. and Lois Jean White Caston.

He was a general contractor in home building. He enjoyed searching on the computor, learning new things, outdoors and camping.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Survivors are two sons Benjamin Caston III of Memphis, Tenn., and Evan Caston of Eureka Springs; and his mother, Lois Caston of Pea Ridge.

No services are planned at this time.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

William Dougal Huntington

William Dougal Huntington, 88, of Pea Ridge, died Jan. 20, 2021, in this home. He was born June 18, 1932, in Glencoe, Minn., to Edward Fredrick Huntington and Lucia Celetine Meyer Huntington.

He was a U.S. Army veteran and worked in home contruction. He enjoyed gardening, remodeling, fishing and was a Catholic.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors are his children, Bill Huntington and wife Susan of Pea Ridge and Jacqee Jones and husband Herb of Oklahoma; siblings, David Huntington and wife Karen of Excelsior, Minn., Leo Huntington and wife Lucia of Spokane, Wash., Barbara Favorite of Minnesota and Jane Anlauf of Excelsior, Minn.; and two grandchildren.

There are no services scheduled.

Arrangements were by Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

Marzene Loretta McKenzie

Marzene Loretta McKenzie, 86, died in Circle of Life Hospice in Bentonville Jan. 17, 2021. She was born July 23, 1934, in Nicut, Okla., to Albert Duty and Stella May Hart Duty.

She was a homemaker who loved crocheting things for her family and friends (she did a great job, too). She loved her (baby) AKA Star Midnight McKenzie. She will be greatly missed by so many other family and friends too numerous to mention whose lives were touched by her. So rest in peace sweet lady, we will love and miss you always.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband of 64 years, Clarence McKenzie; and siblings, Earl Dean Duty, Harold Duty and Linda Tate.

Survivors are her children, Lonnie Edward McKenzie of Rogers and Christopher Leon McKenzie and wife Cindy of Gateway, who cared for her a lot of years; five grandchildren, Adam McKenzie and wife Misty of Pea Ridge, Angie Warford and husband Shannon of Gateway, Russell Schrader and wife Whitney of Bella Vista, Amanda Cleghorn and husband Kenny of Colorado and Tyrel Curbow of Gateway; nine great-grandchildren, Jeramiah, Joshua, Bryrr, Slade, Jordan, Rylee, Kinslee, Serenity and Jonathan; sisters, Wilma Hall of Muldrow, Okla., Sue Case and husband Vic of Pea Ridge and Patrisha Hurley of Nicut, Okla.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

There was no visitation.

Graveside service was at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, in Walnut Hill Cemetery in Garfield with Pastor Willy Dean Mooney officiating.

Arrangements were by Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

Lazaro Delgado Soto

Lazaro Delgado Soto, 66, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died Jan. 23, 2021, in Mercy Hospital in Rogers. He was born Nov. 15, 1954, in Michoacan, Mexico, to Salvador Soto and Guadalupe Delgado Soto.

He worked for Tyson Foods and enjoyed grilling, cars, taking long walks in the park. He loved making breakfast on Sunday mornings for his wife, playing rough with his dogs, watching classic '50s movies and spending time with his family.

He was a member of Iglesia de Cristo Church in Rogers.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors are his wife of 36 years, Estela A. Soto of the home; children, Lasaro Soto, Jr., Yesenia Soto, Edurdo Soto, all of Pea Ridge; four sisters; one brother; and grandchildren, Angelina, Athena, Andrea and Esmeralda.

Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Wednesday before the service at the church.

Service is set for 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27, in Iglesia de Cristo Church in Rogers.

Arrangements are by Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

Burial will be in Pea Ridge Cemetery.

Frank Joseph Verucchi

Frank Joseph Verucchi, 85, of Garfield, died Jan. 21, 2021. He was born on Sept. 28, 1935, in Porterville, Calif., to Frank E. Verucchi and Margaret Schneier Verucchi.

He owned and operated NWA Marble for several years. His faith and family were most important to him. He was a hard worker and enjoyed working outside. He grew up in Tontitown and attended Springdale High School. He went on to attend Lady of the Ozarks in Carthage, Mo. Thereafter, he served our country in the Marine Corps in San Diego, Calif. He married his lovely wife, Dolores, on Jan. 12, 1963. He taught religious education at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Tontitown.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Katie Verucchi and Sally Zulpo; mother-in-law, Lillian Goodness; and father-in-law, Arthur Goodness.

Survivors include his wife, Dolores Verucchi of 58 years of the home; one son, Frank J. Verucchi; five daughters, Cindy Glory and husband Dwayne of Bentonville; Denise Kidd and husband Michael of Tontitown; Diana Trailer and husband Mike of Rogers; Sabrina Ruddick and husband Kevin of Garfield; Tammy Fortner and husband Brad of Garfield; one sister, Ellen Goff of Siloam Springs; 20 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Visitation was at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, in St. Stephen's Catholic Church in Bentonville.

A rosary service was at 2:15 p.m. and the Mass of Christian Burial was at 2:30 p.m. officiated by the Rev. Msgr. Scott L. Marczuk.

Burial followed in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Tontitown.

Online condolences can be left at www.siscofuneral.com.

