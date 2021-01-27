NORTH LITTLE ROCK -- The Arkansas Municipal League congratulates Pea Ridge Mayor Jackie Crabtree, who has achieved or maintained his status as a certified municipal official through the League's Voluntary Certified Continuing Education Program.

The certified municipal officials were honored during the League's 2021 Virtual Winter Conference, held Jan. 13-15 and broadcast from the League's North Little Rock headquarters.

Numerous municipal officials representing cities and towns from across the state completed 15 core hours and six continuing education hours of study in subjects such as municipal finance and budgeting, human resources and personnel management, and disaster preparedness. To maintain certification, graduates must complete six hours of continuing education workshops each year.

The program continues in 2021 with online workshops held throughout the year and in June at the League's Annual Convention. The League has expanded its certification program, offering Advanced Level 2 workshops for those who have achieved Level 1 status in addition to offering a new Certified Municipal Personnel designation for key municipal personnel such as department heads and finance directors.

The Arkansas Municipal League is a service and advocacy organization for the municipalities of Arkansas. The League offers its programs and services to the 500 cities and towns in Arkansas and was created in 1934 to assist cities with information and representation in the public affairs of our state and nation. To find out more, visit arml.org.