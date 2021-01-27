Lady Blackhawk Josey Goldberg signs a letter of intent to play volleyball for the Missouri Southern State University Lions joined by her parents, Sean and Tammy Goldberg, and sisters, Kelley, Reigh Anne and Kasey on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.

Lady Blackhawk Josey Goldberg signed a letter of intent to play volleyball for the Missouri Southern State University Lions Wednesday, Jan. 20.

"The coolest part is -- I can read all your stats, we all know how amazing those are," Blackhawk Volleyball coach Jessica Woods said. "All those things are amazing accomplishments in themselves. I remember a conversation your mom and I had four, five years ago ... what we were worried about was not volleyball related for you. It was on becoming a leader, becoming a good teammate -- putting your team first.

"And, over the last four years, you've always done that. You've always put your team first. You've always been a great representation of this program on the court, in the classroom and outside of the classroom.... shows your integrity and who you are."

"She's so much more than her stats," Woods said. "You're a good team mate, hard worker, team first, self second and excels in the classroom. Those are the things that will serve you, because at some point, we all play our last game. But those skills, those traits of the person you are, are the things that last. I'm so proud of you!"

Goldberg's stats:

• All State four years

• Career 1,000 digs and kills

2020

Kills - 301

Digs - 265

Aces - 31

2019

Kills - 308

Digs - 306

Aces - 51

2018

Kills - 267

Digs - 256

Aces - 53

2017

Kills - 274

Digs - 272

Aces - 87

Total

Kills - 1,150

Digs - 1,099

Aces - 222