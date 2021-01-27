A 50-acre parcel on the corner of Lee Town Road and Greer Street owned by Kinley Miller is one of two properties along Greer Street being presented to the Planning Commission to rezone from agricultural to Residential 3, multi-family.

City planners will begin the February Pea Ridge Planning Commission with a public hearing to consider two rezoning requests for agricultural property to be rezoned multi-family.

The meeting, which is open to the public, begins at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2.

Both properties are on Greer Street. One, 27 acres owned by Delores Wilkerson, is at 650 Greer Street. A 50-acre parcel is on the corner of Lee Town Road and Greer Street. It is owned by Kinley Miller.

Residential 3 is a high density zoning district which provides for multi-family development and is characterized by traditional apartment-type units in attached living complexes, according to the city's zoning code. Row or terrace housing is also anticipated in this zone. One- to four-story apartment buildings are permitted.

There are currently two parcels zoned R3 in the city -- one on Ryan Road/Slack as part of the Pea Ridge Commons and one on Hazelton Road across from Hazelton Heights, according to city officials.

A public hearing is required by law to provide an opportunity for property owners and others from the public to comment on the request presented.

The rezoning requests will be considered under new business by the Planning Commission members.

Other items on the agenda include:

• Home occupation request, 401 Grace Court, by Jeff & Rachel Rice;

• Preliminary plat, Pea Ridge Commons, Slack Street / Ryan Road; and

By the Board of Adjustments:

• Variance request, 602 Oakley St., 6-feet lot frontage and 595 square feet lot size, Williams Law, for a lot that is smaller than city ordinance requires.