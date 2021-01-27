Arkansas Tech fall 2020 Dean's List
RUSSELLVILLE -- Arkansas Tech University has announced its Dean's List for undergraduate students on its Russellville campus for the fall 2020 semester.
A student must achieve a 3.5 grade point average or higher and complete at least 12 hours of college-level coursework to be named to the Dean's List.
A total of 1,959 Arkansas Tech students achieved that distinction during fall 2020. Included in the fall 2020 Dean's List are 852 students who achieved a 4.0 grade point average.
Members of the fall 2020 Arkansas Tech University Dean's List from northeast Benton County include:
Garfield
• Megan Joy Crawford (4.0),
• Zachary Scott Oldebeken,
• Maybre Marie See, and
• Leala Anne Sorrell;
Pea Ridge
• Kaitlyn Mychelle Box,
• Reese A. Greene (4.0),
• Stephanie Kay Harris,
• Wyatt Eugene Weber,
• Kiley Leeann West (4.0),
• Daniel Alan Wood,
* Cole Allen Wright (4.0), and
• Denver Travis Yates.