Arkansas Tech fall 2020 Dean's List

RUSSELLVILLE -- Arkansas Tech University has announced its Dean's List for undergraduate students on its Russellville campus for the fall 2020 semester.

A student must achieve a 3.5 grade point average or higher and complete at least 12 hours of college-level coursework to be named to the Dean's List.

A total of 1,959 Arkansas Tech students achieved that distinction during fall 2020. Included in the fall 2020 Dean's List are 852 students who achieved a 4.0 grade point average.

Members of the fall 2020 Arkansas Tech University Dean's List from northeast Benton County include:

Garfield

• Megan Joy Crawford (4.0),

• Zachary Scott Oldebeken,

• Maybre Marie See, and

• Leala Anne Sorrell;

Pea Ridge

• Kaitlyn Mychelle Box,

• Reese A. Greene (4.0),

• Stephanie Kay Harris,

• Wyatt Eugene Weber,

• Kiley Leeann West (4.0),

• Daniel Alan Wood,

* Cole Allen Wright (4.0), and

• Denver Travis Yates.