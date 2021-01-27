Sign in
Benton County Jail by Annette Beard | January 27, 2021 at 3:00 a.m.

Monday, Jan. 18

4:22 p.m. Jon Biffany Jr., 43, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, possession of a controlled substance; refusal to submit to arrest

4:37 p.m. Alejandro Jimenez, Jr., 27, Garfield, by BCSO, third-degree assault on a family member

Tuesday, Jan. 19

10:19 p.m. Christopher Dixon, 23, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, no liability insurance; driving with suspended/revoked license; drove or move vehicle without registration; possession of a controlled substance; and warrant for contempt

Wednesday, Jan. 20

7:32 p.m. Madison McDaniel, 22, Garfield, by BCSO, two failure to appear

Thursday, Jan. 21

3:46 p.m. Peggy Coutsougeras, 48, Seligman, Mo., by BCSO, theft of property; possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear

Saturday, Jan. 23

5:01 p.m. Louis Pautlitz, 51, Rogers, by Pea Ridge Police, delivery meth/cocaine

Sunday, Jan. 24

12:55 a.m. Jason Fischgrabe, 42, Pea Ridge, by Bentonville Police, careless and prohibited driving; refusal to submit to chemical test; violation of omnibus DWI Act

1:45 p.m. Brandon Waterman, 35, Garfield, by BCSO, three failure to appear and possession of a controlled substance

5:26 p.m. Howell Vince Little III, 53, by BCSO, three failure to appear warrants

Monday, Jan. 25

3:12 a.m. Ryan Jackson, 31, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, two failure to appear and criminal contempt

