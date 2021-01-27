Monday, Jan. 18
4:22 p.m. Jon Biffany Jr., 43, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, possession of a controlled substance; refusal to submit to arrest
4:37 p.m. Alejandro Jimenez, Jr., 27, Garfield, by BCSO, third-degree assault on a family member
Tuesday, Jan. 19
10:19 p.m. Christopher Dixon, 23, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, no liability insurance; driving with suspended/revoked license; drove or move vehicle without registration; possession of a controlled substance; and warrant for contempt
Wednesday, Jan. 20
7:32 p.m. Madison McDaniel, 22, Garfield, by BCSO, two failure to appear
Thursday, Jan. 21
3:46 p.m. Peggy Coutsougeras, 48, Seligman, Mo., by BCSO, theft of property; possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear
Saturday, Jan. 23
5:01 p.m. Louis Pautlitz, 51, Rogers, by Pea Ridge Police, delivery meth/cocaine
Sunday, Jan. 24
12:55 a.m. Jason Fischgrabe, 42, Pea Ridge, by Bentonville Police, careless and prohibited driving; refusal to submit to chemical test; violation of omnibus DWI Act
1:45 p.m. Brandon Waterman, 35, Garfield, by BCSO, three failure to appear and possession of a controlled substance
5:26 p.m. Howell Vince Little III, 53, by BCSO, three failure to appear warrants
Monday, Jan. 25
3:12 a.m. Ryan Jackson, 31, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, two failure to appear and criminal contempt