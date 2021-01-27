Sign in
Avoca Fire Dept. by Annette Beard | January 27, 2021 at 3:00 a.m.

Sunday, Jan. 17

Illegal burn, 990 Radar Rd.

Monday, Jan. 18

Smoke investigation, 10210 Napa Rd.

Medical, Car Town Drive

Tuesday, Jan. 19

Medical, N. Old Wire Road

Medical, Smith Ridge Turnoff

Thursday, Jan. 21

Medical, Scenic Drive

Friday, Jan. 22

Structure fire, assist PRFD, 2522 Christina Dr.

Fire alarm, assist NEBCO, 17201 Scott Cemetery Rd.

Sunday, Jan. 24

Medical, James Court

