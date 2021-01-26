Health Secretary Dr. Jose Romero, right, along with Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks Tuesday Nov. 17, 2020 in Little Rock during the weekly covid-19 press conference at the state Capitol. More photos at arkansasonline.com/1118governor/. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staton Breidenthal) - Photo by Staton Breidenthal
Gov. Asa Hutchinson and state health officials will provide an update on Arkansas' covid-19 response at 1:30 p.m.
The total number of coronavirus cases reported in Arkansas remained at 284,702 Tuesday morning, according to a state website. The death toll remained at 4,650.
Check back to watch the live video.
[Video not showing up above? Click here to view » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QGMRJYMMB9A]
Sponsor Content
Comments
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.