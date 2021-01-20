December 2020
Municipal^2016^2017^2018^2019^2020
Avoca^$4,740^$6,786^$7,119^$7,209^$7,892
Garfield^$7,927^$10,833^$9,901^$11,094^$19,604
Pea Ridge^$51,416^$57,645^$62,541^$71,868^$83,504
County
Avoca^$8,556^$8,194^$9,682^$9,633^$10,571
Garfield^$8,802^$8,429^$9,960^$9,909^$10,874
Gateway^$7,101^$6,800^$8,035^$7,994^$8,773
Pea Ridge^$84,057^$80,495^$95,113^$94,629^$103,847
