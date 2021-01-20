Pea Ridge Police Officer Nick Green shows one of the new AWIN police radios that will go in service this week.

Pea Ridge Police and Fire departments made the switch to new digital radios Tuesday, Jan. 19, as Benton County Central Communications switched to Arkansas Wireless Information Network (AWIN).

"We just got the radios back and programmed Friday, Pea Ridge Police Chief Lynn Hahn said Monday, just before his department began training on the new system with Jennifer Reynolds, director of Benton County Communications.

"It's going live 7 a.m. Tuesday," he said.

The old radios are to be traded to Motorola as part of the purchase agreement.

"Basically the AWIN is same as what State Police, Rogers, Siloam Springs, Bentonville -- it's a statewide system," Police Chief Lynn Hahn said, adding that if one of the Pea Ridge officers in in Little Rock training, officers in Pea Ridge can talk to them just as if they were in town.

"They do have an emergency button, which is nice," Hahn added.

New towers have been placed in the area, Hahn said, explaining that previously, any law enforcement officers in the county worked off different towers and different channels. He said there were also areas in the northeast Benton County area that had poor service.

The new radios have been discussed since Hahn was named chief in July 2019. In November 2019, the Police Department received a check for $5,000 from Walmart Neighborhood Market to help with the purchase of the new radios. The City Council authorized the mayor to apply for a grant for $46,674.46, but it was not granted. The Council authorized the radio purchases in January 2020.