Monday, Jan. 25

Breakfast: Apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Beef macaroni (goulash), spinach salad, green beans, diced apricots, milk

Grades 10-12 option: Or Hot Pocket

Tuesday, Jan. 26

Breakfast: Apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Chicken & cheese crispito, pinto beans, corn on cob, pineapple tidbits, milk

Grades 10-12 option: Or chicken tenders

Wednesday, Jan. 27

Breakfast: Apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Pork roast, mashed potatoes & gravy, green peas, whole-grain roll, mixed berry cup, milk

Thursday, Jan. 28

Breakfast: Apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Popcorn chicken, oven baked fries, carrot sticks w/ ranch, Mandarin oranges, milk

Grades 10-12 option: Or cheeseburger

Friday, Jan. 29

Breakfast: Apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Pepperoni pizza, garden salad, celery sticks w/ ranch, variety of fruit, milk

*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.