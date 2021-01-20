Sign in
Replica edition News Sports Obituaries Opinion Church Special Sections Photos Contact Us Football play of the week Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Pea Ridge schools menus Today at 4:00 a.m.

Monday, Jan. 25

Breakfast: Apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Beef macaroni (goulash), spinach salad, green beans, diced apricots, milk

Grades 10-12 option: Or Hot Pocket

Tuesday, Jan. 26

Breakfast: Apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Chicken & cheese crispito, pinto beans, corn on cob, pineapple tidbits, milk

Grades 10-12 option: Or chicken tenders

Wednesday, Jan. 27

Breakfast: Apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Pork roast, mashed potatoes & gravy, green peas, whole-grain roll, mixed berry cup, milk

Thursday, Jan. 28

Breakfast: Apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Popcorn chicken, oven baked fries, carrot sticks w/ ranch, Mandarin oranges, milk

Grades 10-12 option: Or cheeseburger

Friday, Jan. 29

Breakfast: Apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Pepperoni pizza, garden salad, celery sticks w/ ranch, variety of fruit, milk

*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.

More News

Meal prices

Breakfast:

• Children 0-18 years - Free

• Adults^$2.35

Lunch:

• Children 0-18 years - Free

• Adults^$3.75

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT