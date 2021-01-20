Monday, Jan. 25
Breakfast: Apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Beef macaroni (goulash), spinach salad, green beans, diced apricots, milk
Grades 10-12 option: Or Hot Pocket
Tuesday, Jan. 26
Breakfast: Apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Chicken & cheese crispito, pinto beans, corn on cob, pineapple tidbits, milk
Grades 10-12 option: Or chicken tenders
Wednesday, Jan. 27
Breakfast: Apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Pork roast, mashed potatoes & gravy, green peas, whole-grain roll, mixed berry cup, milk
Thursday, Jan. 28
Breakfast: Apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Popcorn chicken, oven baked fries, carrot sticks w/ ranch, Mandarin oranges, milk
Grades 10-12 option: Or cheeseburger
Friday, Jan. 29
Breakfast: Apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Pepperoni pizza, garden salad, celery sticks w/ ranch, variety of fruit, milk
*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.
Meal prices
Breakfast:
• Children 0-18 years - Free
• Adults^$2.35
Lunch:
• Children 0-18 years - Free
• Adults^$3.75