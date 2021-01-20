As the eldest child of a teacher who was also an eldest child, I learned very early to never say "I'm bored."

It was always met with "A creative mind is never bored."

And, I've repeated the phrase to my children and grandchildren for many more years than some of you readers are alive.

A grown daughter recently texted that she and her husband were getting "bored" while quarantined. And, I responded: "A creative mind is never bored."

She said: "I knew you'd say that."

There is nothing wrong with being inactive. But being bored is a state of mind that should not be tolerated. We live in an age accustomed to constant activity and must learn to relax and dream, to create, to enjoy.

When I was a child, we lived in the city, so chores were not extensive, but we were required to keep our own spaces tidy, clean up after ourselves and help clean the house. There was a lot of free time. We did have a small television. It carried black and white images on three channels, if the rabbit ears were working properly. But, sitting around watching television wasn't even considered.

We had an extensive library both at my house and my grandparents' house and reading was the primary method of entertainment, although we did have a stereo and a piano (and later cello and drums) so music was also enjoyed.

Now, people stay up too late watching movies or playing video games. I used to stay up way too late to finish a book. But, I, too, have become captured by today's technology and must make a deliberate effort to set down the iPad, phone or computer, determine not to turn on the TV, and pick up a book.

Most of my grandchildren (ranging in age from 1 to 12) are quite proficient at technology and all enjoy playing games on their devices. I admit, it's easy to "babysit" children who are entertaining themselves with electronic devices. But, is it what's best for them?

Having unscheduled time can provide time to daydream, to relax and enjoy the beauty of nature all around us, to think deep thoughts, to learn about one's self and others.

My mother was very creative and challenged us to see pictures in the clouds, to seek various astronomical images, to use magnifying glasses and telescopes to learn about the world in which we were.

When the weather was pleasant, we spent time outside. My brothers and I rode bicycles, made mud pies, dug giant holes in the ground to create a cave (we lived in Louisiana where there is actually dirt, not Ozark rocks) and made forts in the pecan trees. We played! And by played, I mean recreated and created dramas involving characters we created or about whom we'd learned on television -- Robin Hood, Tarzan, the Lone Ranger.

At Grandmother's, we turned over the redwood picnic table benches and pretended they were the boats taking us to shore from the ship (the picnic table). Sticks became swords or guns, depending on our particular fantasy at the time.

When I was first married, I kept a niece and nephew after school and remember my nephew complaining about being bored. I told him to go play. He said there was nothing to play. I found myself challenged to help him creatively see opportunities on the wooded hillside on which we lived.

With the many restrictions on gatherings, with people working from home, maybe we need to reacquaint ourselves with reading, with daydreaming, start a new hobby, learn a new skill. Who knows what talents lay hidden within if you don't stretch your imagination and seek to find new ways to entertain yourself.

