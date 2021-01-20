Pea Ridge National Military Park Implementation of Highway 62 Mitigations

The implementation of U.S. Highway 62 mitigations are planned to begin in the park this winter/early spring with various phases occurring throughout the year, according to officials with the Pea Ridge National Military Park.

"The purpose of this project is to provide a safe and convenient access road and new parking for our visitors at key features within the park, while at the same time protecting and preserving the cultural and natural resources," said superintendent Kevin Eads.

"As a result of the relocation of Highway 62, a new access to and improved circulation in the park will be constructed that will provide visitors additional opportunities to learn about the Civil War battle that occurred here," Eads said.

Information about the schedule and access during each phase of the project will be provided through press releases and postings on social media, https://www.facebook.com/Pea-Ridge-National-Military-Park, and the park webpage, https://www.nps.gov/peri/index.htm.

Pea Ridge National Military Park preserves and commemorates the site of the March 1862 Civil War battle that helped Union forces gain control of Missouri. The park is located 6 miles east of Pea Ridge just off U.S. Highway 62.