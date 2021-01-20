Sign in
Lady Blackhawk basketball juniors by Annette Beard | Today at 3:00 a.m.
No. 12^Lauren Wright^5’10^Jr
No. 11^Paige Brown^5’5^Jr.
No. 24^Mikayla Humphrey^5’9^Jr.
No. 3^Allie King^5’6^Jr.

