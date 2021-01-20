Kathryn McElroy of Pea Ridge (from left) watches as Evee Parker, 5, of Centerton rides a slide, Sunday, December 6, 2020 at the Lake Atalanta playground in Rogers. "We keep her a lot and we want her to socialize. A lot of kids do right now, and we thought we'd bring her outside," said Kathryn McElroy of Pea Ridge. Check out nwaonline.com/201207Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)