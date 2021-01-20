GARFIELD -- A Garfield woman died as the result of a one-vehicle accident at 9:40 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12.

Delores King, 82, of Garfield died after her 2014 Hyundai ran off the road on the right and struck a culvert on U.S. Highway 62, according to a crash summary. Her vehicle was traveling east when it was sent into the air tumbling end over end into a second culvert, acording to State Police. The vehicle became airborne again, tumbling end over end into a third culvert before coming to rest in a ditch.

King was taken to Mercy Health Hospital of Rogers where she was pronounced dead, and her body was taken to the Benton County coroner's office.

This was the 20th fatality of the year in the state.