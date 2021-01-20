Christina Kasper crowned her daughter, Tiffany Hyman, as Colors Day queen Friday, Jan. 15, 2021.
TIMES photograph by Annette Beard
The 2021 Colors Day queen, Tiffany Hyman, was crowned by her mother, Christina Kasper, on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. In observance of regulations imposed due to the covid-19 pandemic, maids and escorts wore masks and maintained social distancing and the maid was crowned by her mother. See more on page 5B.
Sponsor Content
Comments
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.