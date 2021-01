Brightwater Memorial United Methodist Church

Sunday service is held at 9:30 a.m. via Facebook Live. https://www.facebook.com/1lovingfamily/live/ or after the live service on YouTube channel: Brightwater Memorial United Methodist Church – YouTube.

In-person services are not being held at this time due to covid restrictions. For further information, visit www.bit.ly/bmumc. The church is located at 14108 U.S. Hwy. 62 between Avoca and Garfield.

First Baptist Church

Pea Ridge

Church is meeting with restrictions; check out the church website for guidelines. The 9:30 a.m. Sunday worship service is streamed on Facebook and YouTube. Children's Ministry BLAST and Student Ministry PRSM meets in person at 6 p.m. Wednesday. See the schedule anytime on the website: prfbc.org/upcoming-online-events.

Mt. Vernon Presbyterian Church

Church services are in the sanctuary beginning at 10 a.m. Six-foot social distancing must be observed at all times with designated seating. Face masks are required. Additional face masks, gloves and hand sanitizer are also available.

New Life Fellowship

Pea Ridge

Watch the Live Stream at 9:30 a.m. Sunday at youtube.com/channel/UCAank20NuICTfNLEY RaxuHw.

Pea Ridge United Methodist Church

We continue to meet at 10:30 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. each Sunday to accommodate those who want to worship and to meet within the guidelines from the Bishop.

It is also uploaded to the church website and can be heard on KURM 100.3FM at 10:30.

The Ridge Church

Pea Ridge

Services are held at 9 and 10:30 a.m. Sundays. Ridge Youth meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. For information, email theridgechurchpr.com.

Twelve Corners Baptist Church

Church will meet inside at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Sundays.

•••

