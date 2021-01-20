Sign in
Blackhawk Basketball Colors Day 2021 by Annette Beard | Today at 3:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Colors Day maid Jordyn Allison with escort Michael Ericson

TIMES photographs by Annette Beard

Colors Day maid Jordyn Allison was escorted by Michael Ericson. Allison is the daughter of Billy and Stephanie Allison. Ericson is the son of Terry Ericson and Marry Ericson.

TIMES photograph by Annette Beard

Colors Day maid Karenna Foster was escorted by Mac Bowen. Foster is the daughter of Bill Foster and Cecile Peters. Bowen is the son of Clint and Amber Bowen.

TIMES photograph by Annette Beard

Colors Day maid Josey Goldberg was escorted by David Andrus. Goldberg is the daughter of Sean and Tammy Goldberg. Andrus is the son of Eddie and Cindy Andrus.

TIMES photograph by Annette Beard

Colors Day maid Gracelyn Hissong was escorted by Jake Ingram. Hisson is the daughter of Terry and Layle Hissong. Ingram is the son of Matt and Melissa Ingram.

TIMES photograph by Annette Beard

Colors Day maid Samantha Huffman was escorted by Cooper Tillman. Huffman is the daughter of Jessica Mahanke and Jeremy Huffman. Tillman is the son of Tim and Chelle Tillman.

TIMES photograph by Annette Beard

Colors Day maid Sierra Huffman was escorted by Samual Tillman. Huffman is the daughter of Jessica Mahanke and Jeremy Huffman. Tillman is the son of Tim and Chelle Tillman.

TIMES photograph by Annette Beard

Colors Day maid Addisyn Rhine was escorted by Greydon Edwards. Rhine is the daughter of John and Katie Rhine. Edwards is the son of Jason and Melissa Edwards.

TIMES photograph by Annette Beard

Colors Day 2021 Queen Tiffany Hyman was escorted by Malik Bagsby. Hyman is the daughter of Christina Kasper and Ronnie Hyman. Bagsby is the son of Brandon Bagsby and Kimberly Walton.

TIMES photograph by Annette Beard

The Blackhawk Colors Day 2021 court from left: Sierra Huffman, Samual Tillman, Mac Bowen, Karenna Foster, Malik Bagsby, Queen Tiffany Hyman, David Andrus, Josey Goldberg, Michael Ericson, Jordyn Allison, Greydon Edwards, Addisyn Rhine, Jake Ingram, Gracelyn Hissong, Cooper Tillman and Samantha Huffman.

