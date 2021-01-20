Tuesday, Dec. 8
3:27 p.m. Leah Selee, 21, Seligman, Mo., by BCSO, possession of drug paraphernalia; three failure to appear warrants
10:57 a.m. Matthew Rains, 23, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, failure to appear
Wednesday, Dec. 9
2:13 a.m. Jon Joseph Biffany Jr., 43, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, third-degree domestic battery; third-degree endangering the welfare of a minor; carrying a weapon
Friday, Dec. 11
Sonya Suzette Van Voast, 51, by Pea Ridge Police, violation of omnibus DWI act, defective lights
Saturday, Dec. 12
3:15 a.m. Brittany Nunn, 33, Garfield, by Rogers Police, domestic battery; possession of a controlled substance
Monday, Dec. 14
Jarred Matthew Poll, 36, by Pea Ridge Police, public intoxication
Tuesday, Dec. 15
4:37 p.m. Matthew Comfort, 34, Garfield, by BCSO, two counts possession drug paraphernalia; two counts possession of a controlled substance
Wednesday, Dec. 16
12:09 a.m. Tyler Snoderly, 38, Garfield, by BCSO, failure to appear
11:23 a.m. James Albertson, 23, Seligman, Mo., revocation of probation; five failure to appear
Thursday, Dec. 17
12:22 a.m. Jaden McCoy, 18, Rogers, by Little Flock Police, tampering with physical evidence; littering
12:56 a.m. Quintavious Johnson, 20, Fayetteville, by Little Flock Police, possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia
1:44 a.m. Kayden Williamson, 18, Lincoln, by Little Flock Police, possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance; reckless driving; fleeing
Sunday, Dec. 20
Christophper Glenn Anderson, 32, Bella Vista, by Pea Ridge Police, disorderly conduct; public intoxication
Savannah Denee Spillman, 33, by Pea Ridge Police, warrant
Monday, Dec. 21
4:55 p.m. Carianne Henry, 45, Berryville, by Pea Ridge Police, two failure to appear warrants from Carroll County
Wednesday, Dec. 23
3:11 a.m. Matthew Phillips, 31, Rogers, by Pea Ridge Police, driving with suspended/revoked license; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance; two warrants
Monday, Jan. 11
7:29 p.m. Jerrid W. Johnson, 29, Seligman, Mo., by BCSO, two failure to appear warrants
Tuesday, Jan. 12
10:51 a.m. Shawn McCann, 47, Garfield, by BCSO, two failure to appear; hold for Dept. of Community Corrections; hold for Madison County Sheriff's Office
1:32 p.m. Casey Butler, 38, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, four first-degree criminal mischief; two theft of property; theft of motor vehicle; unlawful use of driver's license - false or fictitious name
3:01 p.m. Jesse Gunn, 45, Fayetteville, by Pea Ridge Police, possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia
Wednesday, Jan. 13
10:23 a.m. Benjamin Christiansen, 39, Seligman, Mo., by Dept. of Community Corrections, revocation of probation
9:11 p.m. Joshua Downing, 26, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, contempt of court
Friday, Jan. 15
7:39 a.m. Armando Gutierrez, 53, Pea Ridge, by Little Flock Police, possession drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance hold for Dept. of Community Corrections;
Saturday, Jan. 16
3:36 p.m. Kody Vaughn Holloway, 42, Lowell, by Pea Ridge Police, possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear warrant
Sunday, Jan. 17
3:16 a.m. Shain Wilson, 41, Pea Ridge, by Bentonville Police, possession of drug paraphernalia; obstructing governmental operations; failure to appare from Benton County; two warrants for contempt from Benton County
1:31 p.m. Matthew Center, 36, Pea Ridge, by Rogers Police, three counts possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance
6:01 p.m. Brandi Snook, 28, Pea Ridge, by Rogers Police, possession of a controlled substance; simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms
Monday, Jan. 18
6:46 a.m. Michael Davis, 53, by Pea Ridge Police, first degree criminal mischief; third-degree assault on family or household member