Benton County Jail by Annette Beard | Today at 3:00 a.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 8

3:27 p.m. Leah Selee, 21, Seligman, Mo., by BCSO, possession of drug paraphernalia; three failure to appear warrants

10:57 a.m. Matthew Rains, 23, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, failure to appear

Wednesday, Dec. 9

2:13 a.m. Jon Joseph Biffany Jr., 43, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, third-degree domestic battery; third-degree endangering the welfare of a minor; carrying a weapon

Friday, Dec. 11

Sonya Suzette Van Voast, 51, by Pea Ridge Police, violation of omnibus DWI act, defective lights

Saturday, Dec. 12

3:15 a.m. Brittany Nunn, 33, Garfield, by Rogers Police, domestic battery; possession of a controlled substance

Monday, Dec. 14

Jarred Matthew Poll, 36, by Pea Ridge Police, public intoxication

Tuesday, Dec. 15

4:37 p.m. Matthew Comfort, 34, Garfield, by BCSO, two counts possession drug paraphernalia; two counts possession of a controlled substance

Wednesday, Dec. 16

12:09 a.m. Tyler Snoderly, 38, Garfield, by BCSO, failure to appear

11:23 a.m. James Albertson, 23, Seligman, Mo., revocation of probation; five failure to appear

Thursday, Dec. 17

12:22 a.m. Jaden McCoy, 18, Rogers, by Little Flock Police, tampering with physical evidence; littering

12:56 a.m. Quintavious Johnson, 20, Fayetteville, by Little Flock Police, possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia

1:44 a.m. Kayden Williamson, 18, Lincoln, by Little Flock Police, possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance; reckless driving; fleeing

Sunday, Dec. 20

Christophper Glenn Anderson, 32, Bella Vista, by Pea Ridge Police, disorderly conduct; public intoxication

Savannah Denee Spillman, 33, by Pea Ridge Police, warrant

Monday, Dec. 21

4:55 p.m. Carianne Henry, 45, Berryville, by Pea Ridge Police, two failure to appear warrants from Carroll County

Wednesday, Dec. 23

3:11 a.m. Matthew Phillips, 31, Rogers, by Pea Ridge Police, driving with suspended/revoked license; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance; two warrants

Monday, Jan. 11

7:29 p.m. Jerrid W. Johnson, 29, Seligman, Mo., by BCSO, two failure to appear warrants

Tuesday, Jan. 12

10:51 a.m. Shawn McCann, 47, Garfield, by BCSO, two failure to appear; hold for Dept. of Community Corrections; hold for Madison County Sheriff's Office

1:32 p.m. Casey Butler, 38, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, four first-degree criminal mischief; two theft of property; theft of motor vehicle; unlawful use of driver's license - false or fictitious name

3:01 p.m. Jesse Gunn, 45, Fayetteville, by Pea Ridge Police, possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia

Wednesday, Jan. 13

10:23 a.m. Benjamin Christiansen, 39, Seligman, Mo., by Dept. of Community Corrections, revocation of probation

9:11 p.m. Joshua Downing, 26, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, contempt of court

Friday, Jan. 15

7:39 a.m. Armando Gutierrez, 53, Pea Ridge, by Little Flock Police, possession drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance hold for Dept. of Community Corrections;

Saturday, Jan. 16

3:36 p.m. Kody Vaughn Holloway, 42, Lowell, by Pea Ridge Police, possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear warrant

Sunday, Jan. 17

3:16 a.m. Shain Wilson, 41, Pea Ridge, by Bentonville Police, possession of drug paraphernalia; obstructing governmental operations; failure to appare from Benton County; two warrants for contempt from Benton County

1:31 p.m. Matthew Center, 36, Pea Ridge, by Rogers Police, three counts possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance

6:01 p.m. Brandi Snook, 28, Pea Ridge, by Rogers Police, possession of a controlled substance; simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms

Monday, Jan. 18

6:46 a.m. Michael Davis, 53, by Pea Ridge Police, first degree criminal mischief; third-degree assault on family or household member

