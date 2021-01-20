Sign in
Replica edition News Sports Obituaries Opinion Church Special Sections Photos Contact Us Football play of the week Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Avoca Fire Dept. by Annette Beard | Today at 3:00 a.m.

Monday, Jan. 11

Medical, Smith Ridge Road

Medical, U.S. Hwy. 62

Tuesday, Jan. 12

Medical, Landers Road

Medical, Bryant Place

Motor-vehicle collision, U.S. Hwy. 62

Structure fire, assist PRFD, 3106 Patterson Rd.

Medical, Bryant Place

Wednesday, Jan. 13

Medical, South View Drive

Friday, Jan. 15

Illegal burn, 411 Sheppard Rd.

Saturday, Jan. 16

Assisted LFFD, 1510 Oak Tree Lane

Sunday, Jan. 17

Fire alarm, 13637 N. Old Wire Rd.

Unattended controlled burn, 2820 N. 26th St.

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT