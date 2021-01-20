Monday, Jan. 11
Medical, Smith Ridge Road
Medical, U.S. Hwy. 62
Tuesday, Jan. 12
Medical, Landers Road
Medical, Bryant Place
Motor-vehicle collision, U.S. Hwy. 62
Structure fire, assist PRFD, 3106 Patterson Rd.
Medical, Bryant Place
Wednesday, Jan. 13
Medical, South View Drive
Friday, Jan. 15
Illegal burn, 411 Sheppard Rd.
Saturday, Jan. 16
Assisted LFFD, 1510 Oak Tree Lane
Sunday, Jan. 17
Fire alarm, 13637 N. Old Wire Rd.
Unattended controlled burn, 2820 N. 26th St.
