TIMES photograph by Annette Beard

Emergency personnel from Avoca, Northeast Benton County and Rogers were dispatched to a collision involving a truck struck by a train at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, on the railroad tracks parallel to U.S. Hwy. 62 near Lester Lane. The driver of the truck was transported by ambulance to an area hospital. Garfield resident Evie Comfort of Garfield said the driver was her husband, Mark Coover. She said she was not in the truck with him during the collision. Benton County Sheriff's deputies and Avoca firefighters remained on the scene waiting for railroad police. Railroad personnel on the scene would not comment.