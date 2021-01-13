Events

University of Arkansas History

Charlie Alison, executive editor for the Office of University Relations at the University of Arkansas, will explore the history of the University of Arkansas in a Zoom program hosted by the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History at noon Wednesday, Jan. 20.

Alison's talk, entitled "150 Years on the Hill," takes a look at the founding of the university in 1871, its opening for classes early the next year, and the beginning of its hallowed traditions during the rest of the 19th century and early 20th century.

Space for the Zoom program is limited; registration is required. To register or for more information, visit the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History's events page at shilohmuseum.org or call 750-8165.