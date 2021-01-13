TIMES photograph by Annette Beard No. 22 Malik Bagsby, escorted by his mother, Kimberly Walton, and father, Brandon Bagsby

No. 33 Jordyn Allison, escorted by her parents, Stephanie and Billy Allison

No. 10 Ravin Cawthon, escorted by her parents, Mindy and Adam Cawthon

No. 5 Aidan Dayberry, escorted by her parents, Holly and Chris Dayberry

No. 42 Haley West, escorted by her parents, Kristy and Aaron West

No. 22 Blakelee Winn, escorted by her mother, Renee Wright, and her father, Richie Winn

Manager Karenna Foster, escorted by her mother, Cecile Peters, and father & step-mother, Bill & Patricia Foster

Manager Samantha Huffman, escorted by her mother, Jessica Mahanke, and sister, Sierra Huffman

No. 33 David Andrus, escorted by his parents, Cindy and Eddie Andrus

No. 12 Mac Bowen, escorted by his parents, Amber and Clint Bowen

No. 42 Michael Ericson, escorted by his parents, Claire and Terry Ericson

No. 2 Jake Ingram, escorted by his parents, Melissa and Matt Ingram

No. 10 Jake Talley, escorted by his mother, Amber Talley, and his father and step-mother, Bucky & Nicki Talley

No. 32 Samual Tillman, and No. 15, Cooper Tillman, escorted by their parents, Chelle and Tim Tillman

No. 21 Greydon Edwards, escorted by his parents, Melissa and Jason Edwards

