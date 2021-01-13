Monday, Jan. 18

Breakfast: Apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Chicken sandwich, lettuce/tomato, celery sticks w/ ranch, Mandarin oranges, milk

Tuesday, Jan. 19

Breakfast: Apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Chili w/ beans, crackers/cheese stick, broccoli w/ ranch, wacky cake, diced peaches, milk

Wednesday, Jan. 20

Breakfast: Apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Country fried steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans, biscuit, Craisins, milk

Grades 10-12 option: Or Salisbury steak

Thursday, Jan. 21

Breakfast: Apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Chicken nuggets, garden salad, green peas, strawberry cup, milk

Grades 10-12 option: Or corn dogs

Friday, Jan. 22

Breakfast: Apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Cheeseburger, lettuce/tomato, sweet potato fries, variety of fruit, milk

Grades 10-12 option: Or spicy chicken sandwich

*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.