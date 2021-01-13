Monday, Jan. 18
Breakfast: Apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Chicken sandwich, lettuce/tomato, celery sticks w/ ranch, Mandarin oranges, milk
Tuesday, Jan. 19
Breakfast: Apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Chili w/ beans, crackers/cheese stick, broccoli w/ ranch, wacky cake, diced peaches, milk
Wednesday, Jan. 20
Breakfast: Apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Country fried steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans, biscuit, Craisins, milk
Grades 10-12 option: Or Salisbury steak
Thursday, Jan. 21
Breakfast: Apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Chicken nuggets, garden salad, green peas, strawberry cup, milk
Grades 10-12 option: Or corn dogs
Friday, Jan. 22
Breakfast: Apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Cheeseburger, lettuce/tomato, sweet potato fries, variety of fruit, milk
Grades 10-12 option: Or spicy chicken sandwich
*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.
Meal prices
Breakfast:
• Children 0-18 years - Free
• Adults^$2.35
Lunch:
• Children 0-18 years - Free
• Adults^$3.75